EIT Hub Israel: Climate Risk Readiness Through Open Innovation: Greek Organizations To Lead with ESG PRO

ESG PRO is a program of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG PRO - Climate Risk Readiness Through Open Innovation - is a program that invites corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Sustainability, and Innovation teams from Europe to join on an accelerated journey to the forefront of sustainability and innovation.

Greece faces significant challenges in the areas of climate change, employment and responsible consumption, as highlighted in the European Sustainable Development Report 2023/24. The country's ESG maturity lags behind EU standards, with only a minority of companies having established ESG performance reporting. The recent introduction of mandatory European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) underscores the urgent need for Greek companies to integrate ESG principles. The ESG PRO program is tailored to address these challenges head-on.

About ESG PRO

In this advanced program, organizational leaders will immerse into open innovation tools with a specific focus on environmental concerns and climate risk readiness. Recognizing the transformative potential of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, participants will explore avenues to leverage sustainable growth tactics to drive organizational excellence and innovation.

ESG PRO is a prestigious program under the EIT Hub Israel, part of The European Institute of Innovation & Technology's (EIT) Global Outreach program.

Program Highlights

The program kicks off with an intensive two-day workshop on September 11-12 in Europe, focusing on:

Identifying ESG and climate risk challenges.

Developing strategies and setting achievable decarbonization targets.

Assessing emission sources and creating initial roadmaps.

Participants will build an ESG and Open Innovation Roadmap, leveraging methodologies such as technology discovery, PoC structuring, and unique value propositions. The workshop's tangible outcomes include actionable plans for emission reduction and strategic roadmaps for organizational success.

Through open innovation best practices, ESG PRO connects participants with startup solutions tailored to mitigate climate risks, facilitating the execution of PoC projects. This collaborative approach not only fosters professional development but also catalyzes climate-focused innovation, addressing global sustainability challenges directly.

Through cross-border collaborations, ESG PRO positions Greek corporates at the vanguard of ESG excellence and innovation, preparing them to meet and exceed emerging EU standards.

More Information

To learn more about the ESG PRO program and apply, visit https://go-eit.eu/eit-israel-hub/esg-pro/ or contact Maayan Sharon, ESG PRO Project Manager, at maayan.sharon@eithubisrael.eu, +972-50-880-3778

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440583/EIT_Hub_Israel_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/climate-risk-readiness-through-open-innovation-greek-organizations-to-lead-with-esg-pro-302174345.html