The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 14 June 2024 94.69p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 91.15p per ordinary share

17 June 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45