Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased 10,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 4,666 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
21,112,227 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
5,468,036 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 21,112,227 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500