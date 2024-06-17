Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s) - amendment

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

Amendment: The following amendment has been made to the announcement of the net asset value of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC released on 17 June 2024 at 14:28.

The estimated unaudited net asset value per share calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 14 June 2024, has been corrected to 391.64p (cum income) ex dividend (previously stated as 393.74p (cum income) ex-dividend). The full text is shown below.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 14 June 2024 was 391.64p (cum income) ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

17 June 2024