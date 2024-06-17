Nexeo Plastics: GPD Companies, Inc. Names Kurt Schuering as President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Tayler to Retire and Remain on Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / GPD Companies, Inc. ("GPD"), an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced the appointment of Kurt Schuering as President and CEO, effective June 24, 2024. Paul Tayler will retire from his role as President and CEO and remain on GPD's Board of Directors.

Schuering brings nearly 30 years of experience in the plastics industry and a proven track record of success, making him the ideal candidate to lead GPD into its next phase of growth and innovation. Schuering has served in several key leadership roles, including: President of PolyOne Distribution (now named Formerra), Vice President of Commercial Excellence at PolyOne, General Manager - Automotive at SABIC/GE Plastics, and most recently Vice President of Shaw Development, LLC.

Commenting on his appointment, Schuering said, "I am excited to lead GPD and build upon the strong foundation established by Paul and the team. I look forward to working closely with our employees, suppliers, and customers to drive sustainable value and deliver exceptional results."

Reflecting on his retirement, Tayler remarked, "It has been an incredible journey leading GPD, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. I am confident the organization is well positioned for continued success under Kurt's leadership."

"We thank Paul for his dedication to GPD and look forward to his continued contributions as a director. We are also thrilled to welcome Kurt as GPD's new President and CEO and are confident that his deep industry expertise in plastics distribution and his strategic vision will enable GPD to thrive in the years ahead," said Tony Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock. Its operational entities currently include Nexeo Plastics and Distrupol. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor for over 50 years, representing quality products from world-class suppliers and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, and more. For more information, visit: www.nexeoplastics.com.

About Distrupol

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 60 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world-class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries, such as the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 17 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.distrupol.com.

About One Rock

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire, and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

