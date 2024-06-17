Anzeige
Montag, 17.06.2024
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
17.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,980 Euro
+0,015
+1,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9551,31020:00
Dow Jones News
17.06.2024 18:31 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jun-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      86,899 
Highest price paid per share:         83.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          82.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 82.9214p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,483,796 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,483,796) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      82.9214p                    86,899

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2581               82.80       08:26:14          00070308175TRLO0      XLON 
10327               82.80       08:26:14          00070308174TRLO0      XLON 
248                82.80       09:36:13          00070309742TRLO0      XLON 
5000               82.80       09:36:13          00070309741TRLO0      XLON 
2737               82.80       09:36:13          00070309746TRLO0      XLON 
2689               82.80       09:36:13          00070309745TRLO0      XLON 
1271               82.80       09:36:13          00070309744TRLO0      XLON 
1443               82.80       09:36:13          00070309743TRLO0      XLON 
3100               82.60       10:01:34          00070310495TRLO0      XLON 
2533               82.60       10:01:34          00070310494TRLO0      XLON 
8767               82.80       10:01:34          00070310497TRLO0      XLON 
479                82.80       10:01:34          00070310496TRLO0      XLON 
5869               83.20       10:44:54          00070311441TRLO0      XLON 
5578               82.80       10:57:06          00070311651TRLO0      XLON 
820                82.80       10:57:06          00070311650TRLO0      XLON 
877                82.60       11:32:06          00070312341TRLO0      XLON 
2592               82.60       11:32:06          00070312340TRLO0      XLON 
3500               82.60       11:32:06          00070312339TRLO0      XLON 
919                83.00       12:21:03          00070312909TRLO0      XLON 
5000               83.00       12:21:03          00070312908TRLO0      XLON 
7000               83.00       12:44:51          00070313339TRLO0      XLON 
7027               83.40       13:16:32          00070313870TRLO0      XLON 
6542               83.40       13:45:45          00070314626TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  328472 
EQS News ID:  1926967 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
