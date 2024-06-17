DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jun-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 17 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 86,899 Highest price paid per share: 83.40p Lowest price paid per share: 82.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 82.9214p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,483,796 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,483,796) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 82.9214p 86,899

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 2581 82.80 08:26:14 00070308175TRLO0 XLON 10327 82.80 08:26:14 00070308174TRLO0 XLON 248 82.80 09:36:13 00070309742TRLO0 XLON 5000 82.80 09:36:13 00070309741TRLO0 XLON 2737 82.80 09:36:13 00070309746TRLO0 XLON 2689 82.80 09:36:13 00070309745TRLO0 XLON 1271 82.80 09:36:13 00070309744TRLO0 XLON 1443 82.80 09:36:13 00070309743TRLO0 XLON 3100 82.60 10:01:34 00070310495TRLO0 XLON 2533 82.60 10:01:34 00070310494TRLO0 XLON 8767 82.80 10:01:34 00070310497TRLO0 XLON 479 82.80 10:01:34 00070310496TRLO0 XLON 5869 83.20 10:44:54 00070311441TRLO0 XLON 5578 82.80 10:57:06 00070311651TRLO0 XLON 820 82.80 10:57:06 00070311650TRLO0 XLON 877 82.60 11:32:06 00070312341TRLO0 XLON 2592 82.60 11:32:06 00070312340TRLO0 XLON 3500 82.60 11:32:06 00070312339TRLO0 XLON 919 83.00 12:21:03 00070312909TRLO0 XLON 5000 83.00 12:21:03 00070312908TRLO0 XLON 7000 83.00 12:44:51 00070313339TRLO0 XLON 7027 83.40 13:16:32 00070313870TRLO0 XLON 6542 83.40 13:45:45 00070314626TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 328472 EQS News ID: 1926967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)