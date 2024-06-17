Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Psirenity Health announced today that it has signed a formal partnership with Bonita Medical Aesthetics & Wellness. Jessica Caceres, Nurse Practitioner and proprietor of Bonita, will become the Director of Women's Health at Psirenity Health.

"Through this partnership, we will collaborate to expand our women's health services and provide comprehensive care, including Hormone Therapy Review," said Bryan G. Jones CEO of Psirenity Health.

Together, Psirenity Health and Bonita will leverage their collective expertise to offer innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of women at every stage of life.

"We are all excited about the opportunity to expand our women's health offering. Together, we can provide comprehensive care that addresses not only the physical but also the emotional and aesthetic needs of our members," said Jessica Caceres, Owner of Bonita.

About Psirenity Health

Psirenity Health is a proactive, leading-edge health and wellness company that helps its members Live Better, Longer. It provides its members with physician curated nutraceuticals and hormone therapy review as well as fitness, nutritional and lifestyle guidance. Members are provided with virtual tools to be their best today and maintain their wellbeing for tomorrow with optimized energy, mood, sleep, brain health, heart health, appearance and more.

