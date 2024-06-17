

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $954.31 million, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $871.69 million, or $3.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $8.76 billion from $8.05 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $954.31 Mln. vs. $871.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.45 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.76 Bln vs. $8.05 Bln last year.



