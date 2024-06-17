Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 9,090,910 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 18.4% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 9,090,910 Shares and 9,090,910 Warrants representing approximately 5.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 9,090,910 Shares representing approximately 5.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry combined with prior share issuances by TRU Precious Metals resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 18.4% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10%. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of TRU Precious Metals Corp.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

TRU Precious Metals is located at 70 Trius Dr., Fredericton, New Brunswick, E3B 5E3. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on TRU Precious Metal's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

