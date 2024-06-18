GEEKOM High-Performance Mini PC hosts anniversary Thanksgiving event

TAIPEI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company known as "Green Mini PC Global Leader", is celebrating its 21st anniversary. The brand has grown rapidly along with the industry over the past 21 years, and its products are highly recognized by users worldwide. To thank everyone for their support, GEEKOM has launched an "Anniversary Thanksgiving Campaign" on its official website.

GEEKOM has been focusing on improving the performance of its products to meet the needs of different users. Whether you are a novice or a professional user of mini PC, GEEKOM products will elevate your computing experiences.

1. Performance

A high-end mini PC from GEEKOM features a powerful CPU and a solid iGPU, allowing users to handle heavy-duty tasks like big data processing, video editing and gaming without trouble. In comparison, a budget PC usually comes with a low-power CPU and a very basic iGPU. It is capable of everyday basics like web-browsing, light office work and video playback, but will struggle with more demanding tasks like content creation and gaming.

The GEEKOM A8, which rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, can offer users top-tier performance in all kinds of scenarios. Compared to an Intel N100 powered budget mini PC, which ranges from $200-$350, the A8 is about 8 times faster in overall processing speed, but its price is only $849.

2. Stability

GEKKOM's high-end mini PCs are equipped with extremely efficient active cooling systems, which quickly dissipate heat from key components, keeping their operations fast and stable. In contrast, budget mini PCs often rely on passive cooling, their CPUs may slow down significantly when tasks are loaded.

3. Durability

High-end mini PCs from GEEKOM often employ a metal housing, which is a lot more rigid than the plastic chassis found on budget systems. For instance, the GEEKOM XT13 Pro's aluminum case can keep the internals well-protected against stresses or even occasional drops, a plastic chassis will not offer the same level of protection. Moreover, the lifespan of a budget mini PC is about 2 to 3 years, while high-end models like the GEEKOM XT13 Pro can last 5 to 8 years. In the long run, a high-end mini PC from GEEKOM should be a more economic and eco-friendly choice.

GEEKOM's ongoing anniversary deal will last until July 31st, 2024, please be sure to pick your favorite high-performance mini PC before that date.

