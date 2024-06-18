AppsFlyer Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Competitive Strategies for Marketing Success with AI-driven Insights with its Data Collaboration Platform and Creative Optimization

AppsFlyer's solution catalyzes competitive strategies based on market trends and consumer needs.

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the digital advertising AI industry and based on its analysis, recognized AppsFlyer with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. As a marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics provider, AppsFlyer empowers clients with privacy-preserving technologies and fosters innovation and trust in the mobile industry. Most importantly, AppsFlyer's founders addressed a growing need within the blossoming application (app) economy to reliably measure marketing success. The company focuses on establishing trustworthy customer relationships among marketers, developers, and product managers and offers a compelling solution that resonates with most APAC organizations, effectively addressing their evolving business models and communications requirements. AppsFlyer has nearly 100,000 active mobile apps on its platform, with its solutions enabling markets to consolidate all marketing activities, streamline campaign optimization, and enhance clients' return on investment (ROI).

AppsFlyer's predictive analytics and models allow marketers to refine campaigns, assess key performance indicators, and acquire timely insights for swift decision-making. It continually evolves its value proposition and product portfolio to stay on top of market trends and sustain its market position. Its top strategic initiatives focus on improving its robust solution suite, including SKAN, Privacy Sandbox, Conversion Modeling, Aggregated AdvanceMeasurement, Privacy Cloud, and Data Clean Room. AppsFlyer upgraded its Data Clean Room as part of its Data Collaboration Platform initiative, introducing Dynamic Query Engine, a powerful AI tool to improve marketers' data analysis capabilities. The tool removes the need for structured query language intermediaries and allows developers to make informed marketing decisions, increasing ROI while protecting customer privacy.

Hemangi Patel, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "AppsFlyer upgrades its measurement solutions to foster innovation in the ecosystem. This methodology highlights the effectiveness and execution of its strategy through AI-driven insights and enhanced collaboration among growth teams in the emerging privacy era."

AppsFlyer's Creative Optimization leverages AI to help marketers achieve optimal audience engagement and conversion rates, allowing marketers to maximize the value of their ad investment while enhancing the effectiveness of creative content and campaigns. AppsFlyer stands out for its stakeholder integration through its partner marketplace with over 10,000 different types of collaborators (e.g., email service providers, media, customer engagement platforms, product analytics platforms, and customer data platforms). With this network, clients can connect with different providers and receive tailored partner recommendations based on industry and KPIs, establishing a new standard in ad engagement measurement.

"With over 89 product updates and two strategic acquisitions, AppsFlyer's solutions leverage powerful tools infused with artificial intelligence to foster private data collaboration and actionable insights. Its customer-centric approach enables organizations from various industry verticals to grow their business while remaining compliant. Owing to its visionary approach to digital ads and effective alignment with mega trends, AppsFlyer stands out among providers," added Valentina Barcia, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"This recognition comes at the most opportune time as we celebrate ten years of AppsFlyer in APAC. Since 2014, we've been a reliable and trusted growth partner to many of Asia's most expansive and innovative digital brands. In this age of AI, we continue to lead with our Data Collaboration Platform and Creative Optimization. We believe a strategic AI-based approach is the key to success in any competitive landscape," said Ronen Mense, APAC president and general manager at AppsFlyer.

