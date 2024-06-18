

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar held steady against its major rivals.



As of 12:25 am ET, the aussie was trading at 1.6232 against the euro, 0.6607 against the U.S. dollar, 104.12 against the yen, 1.0800 against the NZ dollar and 0.9079 against the loonie.



