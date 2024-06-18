Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 17, 2024, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent Richard Skauge 771,691 99.54 % 3,604 0.46 % Craig Skauge 772,591 99.65 % 2,704 0.35 % Gerard Janssen 771,447 99.50 % 3,848 0.50 % Brian Newman 713,430 92.02 % 61,865 7.98 % Antony Balasubramanian 768,476 99.12 % 6,819 0.88 % Anthony Lanzl 773,246 99.74 % 2,049 0.26 % Paul Kelly 771,446 99.50 % 3,849 0.50 %

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent Number Percent 762,949 99.858% 1,084 0.142%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY."

For further information, please contact:

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Urscheler, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 261-0900

Fax: (403) 265-1455

