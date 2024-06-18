Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 17, 2024, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:
|NOMINEE
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Richard Skauge
|771,691
|99.54 %
|3,604
|0.46 %
|Craig Skauge
|772,591
|99.65 %
|2,704
|0.35 %
|Gerard Janssen
|771,447
|99.50 %
|3,848
|0.50 %
|Brian Newman
|713,430
|92.02 %
|61,865
|7.98 %
|Antony Balasubramanian
|768,476
|99.12 %
|6,819
|0.88 %
|Anthony Lanzl
|773,246
|99.74 %
|2,049
|0.26 %
|Paul Kelly
|771,446
|99.50 %
|3,849
|0.50 %
In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|762,949
|99.858%
|1,084
|0.142%
About Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Olympia Financial Group Inc. conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.
Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY."
For further information, please contact:
Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Urscheler, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 261-0900
Fax: (403) 265-1455
