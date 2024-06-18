Remuse Labs: Discover Beauty With Remuse: The AI Beauty Contests App is Now Available

We are thrilled to announce the official launch of Remuse: AI Beauty Contests, a space where digital beauty and AI technology come together to create something truly extraordinary. Available on iOS and Android, Remuse offers users worldwide a unique and innovative experience in generating and sharing AI-created images.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Remuse is the perfect app for those passionate about technology, photography, and beauty. Users can generate and discover stunning portraits of women, which they can save or share on the app's feed. These images are unique and become exclusively owned by the users who created them. Additionally, the app offers themed contests where users can enter their creations to win prizes and be admired by the Remuse community.

Key Features:

AI Image Generation: Free users can generate up to 100 images per day, while premium users enjoy unlimited generations and variations of photos.

What Users and the Remuse Team Are Saying:

Beta User: "As a beta tester for Remuse, I was blown away by the capabilities of this app. The AI-generated models are not only visually stunning but also incredibly diverse. The intuitive interface made it easy to navigate and create. The themed contests are engaging and foster a sense of community."

"As a beta tester for Remuse, I was blown away by the capabilities of this app. The AI-generated models are not only visually stunning but also incredibly diverse. The intuitive interface made it easy to navigate and create. The themed contests are engaging and foster a sense of community." Remuse Team: "For the past year, our team has been devoted to merging cutting-edge AI technology with artistic creativity to develop Remuse. Our vision is for users to discover the most beautiful AI-generated women in the world."

Future Plans: We aim to continuously improve user experience by adding new and exciting features, such as the ability to select photo themes and share them on social media.

Join the Remuse Community! We are open to unique collaborations and invite you to contact us for any inquiries or partnerships. Be part of the digital beauty revolution and discover, create, and share the most amazing AI-generated images.

Download Remuse now on iOS and Android and start your journey into the world of digital beauty!

For more information, visit our official website www.remuse.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Remuse community!

Contact Information

Diana Otelea

CMO

contact@remuse.com

+40740516191

SOURCE: Remuse

