

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.0828 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.0782.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6628 and 104.61 from early lows of 0.6601 and 104.03, respectively.



Moving away from early lows of 1.6246 against the euro and 0.9101 against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6180 and 0.9101, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 0.68 against the greenback, 104.03 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro and 0.92 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken