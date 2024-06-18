DJ Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc (ELLE LN) Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0631 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3473112 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 328618 EQS News ID: 1927349 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 18, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)