DJ Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc (TURU LN) Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2712581 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 328653 EQS News ID: 1927421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1927421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)