DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.7135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13178 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045

June 18, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)