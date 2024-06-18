YVESKE: GREAT BOOK OF GREATNESS: First AI-generated art book in the world

AMSTERDAM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid artist YVESKE announces the launch of "GREAT BOOK OF GREATNESS," the first AI-generated art book in the world. This 8-kilogram big-size art book, years in the making, is the brainchild of Dutch entrepreneur Yves Gijrath. Despite his extensive vision, Gijrath struggled to capture his thoughts in a traditional art form. With the assistance of an AI algorithm, he depicted 191 game changers who impacted our lives, showing their influence through unique art pieces.

"It is the first AI-generated art book of its kind," said founder Yves Gijrath. This work captures the essence of these 191 individuals in 200 art stories, highlighting their impact on the world through a distinctive lens.

The question Gijrath posed: "Can one person change the world?" The result is a tribute to visionaries, innovators, and leaders shaping this world, such as Elon Musk, architect Frank Gehry, Françoise Bettencourt, LeBron James, Marina Abramovic and Taylor Swift. These pioneers have been portrayed through an art form called Hybrid Art, combining AI generation with traditional artistry.

The international launch of this art book will take place in Amsterdam. Each portrait in the book reflects the influence of its subject, celebrating their contributions to humanity. During a soft release earlier this year, the first 100 limited editions were sold out within 24 hours.

Dutch entrepreneur and billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn, who is featured in the book and received the first edition, said, "I was honoured to be on the list and was blown away when I saw the artwork. It would not misfit in the Guggenheim Museum."

YVESKE generated more than 5,000 works of art, narrowing them down to 200 art stories that comprise the book. "The opportunities of AI are a dream for me to combine with traditional art techniques," said Yves Gijrath. "Our goal was to honor the achievements of these individuals. By merging artificial intelligence with human creativity, we have created a visual tribute that is both innovative and timeless."

GREAT BOOK OF GREATNESS aims to inspire and engage audiences worldwide, celebrating human potential and the possibilities of artistic expression. "By using the capabilities of artificial intelligence and combining them with traditional art and printing, we are proud to be the first in the world," said Gijrath.

More information at: yveske.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438830/YVESKE_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438831/YVESKE_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438832/YVESKE_3.jpg

