

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday ahead of survey results from Germany and final inflation data from the euro area due later in the day.



Germany's ZEW economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 50.0 in June from 47.1 in May.



The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields held steady as investors awaited more U.S. economic data, including the retail sales figures for May as well as comments from several Federal Reserve officials to gauge the Fed's monetary policy path.



The benchmark DAX was up 19 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,087 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank up 0.7 percent and Deutsche Bank rising half a percent.



Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were seeing modest losses.



