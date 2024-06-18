

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.06.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS NATIONAL GRID PRICE TARGET TO 1120 (1365) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 275 (300) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN PLACES BUNZL ON 'POSITIVE CATALYST WATCH' AHEAD OF H1 PRE-CLOSE - JPMORGAN REINITIATES RS GROUP WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 780 PENCE - RBC RAISES CREST NICHOLSON PRICE TARGET TO 250 (175) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - REDBURN RAISES PARAGON GROUP TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 970 PENCE



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information.

