Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of industrial, fuel-free power solutions, is pleased to announce that its recently announced distribution partner, Colony Hardware, has already sold out of Hybrid's products in one of their two large warehouses. In response to the strong demand, Colony Hardware has placed a larger restocking order. This strategic collaboration aims to expand the reach of Hybrid's innovative power products and drive substantial revenue growth.

The rapid sellout and subsequent restocking order underscore the immediate success of the distribution partnership between Hybrid Power Solutions and Colony Hardware, which was announced on June 6, 2024. The partnership aims to expand the reach of Hybrid's innovative power products through Colony Hardware's extensive network of 64 locations across the United States.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our products at Colony Hardware," said Francois Byrne, CEO at Hybrid Power Solutions. "Selling out in one of their major warehouses so quickly after the partnership announcement validates the strong demand for our fuel-free power solutions. We are working closely with Colony Hardware to ensure a swift restocking process and to support their ongoing sales efforts."

The larger restocking order from Colony Hardware demonstrates the scalability of Hybrid Power Solutions' manufacturing capabilities and the company's readiness to meet growing demand. The company remains committed to providing reliable, sustainable power solutions to industries in need through its expanding distribution network.

"This early success with Colony Hardware reinforces our confidence in the partnership and its potential to drive significant revenue growth," added Byrne. "We look forward to further collaborations with Colony Hardware as we work together to bring clean energy solutions to a wider audience."

Hybrid Power Solutions continues to focus on advancing its fuel-free power technology and supporting the transition to sustainable energy across various industries. The company's expanding distribution network and growing sales are key indicators of the increasing adoption of its innovative power solutions.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost effective power solutions.

