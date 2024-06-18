Big Apple Admissions Pioneering Outcome-Based Contracting for Elite NYC Kindergarten Admissions

Big Apple Admissions revolutionizes NYC kindergarten admissions by offering outcome-based contracting.

Big Apple Admissions , a boutique educational consultancy, is revolutionizing kindergarten admissions to elite private schools in New York City by being the first and only consultancy in the country to offer an outcome-based contracting model. This innovative approach ensures that parents only pay if their child gains admission to one of their top choice schools, providing unparalleled confidence and trust in the admissions process.

"Our outcome-based contracting model reflects our commitment to aligning our success with the success of our clients, providing peace of mind and ensuring the best possible outcomes for each child," said Harsh Singh, Founder of Big Apple Admissions .

Big Apple Admissions goes beyond short-term aspirations, emphasizing thorough research and a deep understanding of each child's unique strengths and potential. Their process is designed to tackle both immediate goals and long-term success, ensuring that each child is placed in an environment where they can thrive and develop holistically.

"Our differentiated approach focuses on understanding each child's unique strengths and matching them to the right school where they can flourish," added Singh. "We conduct thorough research and take a strategic, personalized approach to ensure that every child is placed in an environment conducive to their holistic development and long-term success."

For more information about Big Apple Admissions and their innovative approach to kindergarten admissions, visit https://www.nycadmissions.com/ .

About Big Apple Admissions

Big Apple Admissions is an entrepreneurial initiative by Harsh Singh, inspired by his family's journey through the kindergarten admissions process for their daughter in New York City, which led to her successful admission to prestigious programs across NYC and the US. Throughout the process, the founders encountered widespread challenges and evolving answers, prompting them to demystify the admissions process for both parents and children. Their service portfolio helps parents understand key factors influencing admission decisions while providing valuable insights into children's needs and aspirations, ultimately empowering parents to select the right school and enhance their child's developmental trajectory and academic success.

