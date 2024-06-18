Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas provides setanaxib patent update

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent for application no. 16/760,910 entitled "Use of NOX Inhibitors for Treatment of Cancer."

The patent covers a method of treating a solid tumor presenting resistance to PD-1 inhibitor immunotherapy by administering setanaxib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. The patent will have an expiration date in 2039. Calliditas has corresponding applications and patents in several additional territories around the world, including a pending patent application in Europe.

"We are delighted that the product protection of setanaxib in the area of oncology is extended by way of this patent, and we look forward to expanding this to other geographies", said Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO.

Calliditas read out positive topline results of its Phase 2 head and neck cancer trial with setanaxib in May 2024. The analysis showed statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival (PFS), as well as in overall survival (OS), with statistically significant changes in tumor biology consistent with the mechanism of action of setanaxib.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, commercialization efforts, business plans, regulatory submissions, clinical development plans, revenue and product sales projections or forecasts and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas' business and operations, product protection for setanaxib, the safety and efficacy of setanaxib in SCCHN or other potential indications, anticipated timelines and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

