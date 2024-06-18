Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 17 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.166million Including current year income and expenses £50.404million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.37p Including current year income and expenses 265.62p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.30p Including current year income and expenses 265.44p

