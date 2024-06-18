Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024
PR Newswire
18.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
Social Media Newswire Storyful Introduces "Going Viral" Guide to Latin American Media

DUBLIN and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyful, the global leader in social media intelligence and news, is excited to launch its latest ebook 'How Storyful Supports Newsrooms in the Quest to Go Viral'. Customized for professionals in the Latin American media industry, this resource is a roadmap for creating and delivering compelling content specific to target audiences.

Yamila Scala, Commercial Director LATAM, Storyful. (PRNewsfoto/Storyful)

This comprehensive resource examines the commercial significance of going viral on social media. With insights gleaned from Storyful's global team of experts, readers will discover invaluable strategies for maximizing audience engagement, sparking conversations, and boosting brand reputation.

"At Storyful, we understand the dynamics of audience engagement in the viral social media space like no other," said Storyful Editor-in-Chief James Law. "Our eBook equips LATAM news organizations with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate this landscape effectively, ultimately driving revenue and success."

The eBook covers essential topics such as reaching mass audiences in the digital realm, selecting the most effective content styles, and implementing best practices derived from successful viral campaigns. From case studies to expert tips, readers will gain actionable insights to elevate their social media presence and impact.

To download your copy, click here. To learn more about Storyful, connect with yamila.scala@storyful.com

About Storyful:

Newswire by Storyful is the world's first and only dedicated social media newswire, designed to help clients break stories and utilize user-generated news footage and viral video in their reporting. Storyful's award-winning journalists discover, verify and license the UGC footage that helps shape the breaking news agenda. With this eBook launch, the organization seeks to move further into the Latin American region. The effort is spearheaded by Commercial Director Yamila Scala, an editorial expert with 20 years of experience in Latin American media.

Web: storyful.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434745/yamila_scala.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434744/Storyful_Logo.jpg

Storyful (PRNewsfoto/Storyful)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/social-media-newswire-storyful-introduces-going-viral-guide-to-latin-american-media-302174542.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
