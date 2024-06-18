Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMAC | ISIN: SE0006510491 | Ticker-Symbol: W06
Frankfurt
18.06.24
11:45 Uhr
24,500 Euro
-0,200
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2024 13:34 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ)

At the request of Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ), the trading in the
company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June
19, 2024, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading will be today on June 18, 2024.

Short name:   AJA B    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006510491
----------------------------
Order book ID: 105147   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.