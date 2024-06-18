

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets on Tuesday digested the monetary policy pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia as well as the final inflation readings from the Eurozone that matched expectations. Markets now wait for the Retail Sales data from the U.S., trade data from Japan, inflation update from U.K. and Japan as well as the Bank of England's decision on interest rates over the course of the week.



Wall Street Futures are trading directionless ahead of speeches by several Fed officials on Tuesday. European benchmarks are trading in positive territory amidst the Eurozone investor morale rising to a 2-year high. Asian shares also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index gained. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined as demand uncertainty weighed on sentiment. Gold prices slipped amidst the Dollar's rebound. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,771.00, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,476.40, up 0.06% Germany's DAX at 18,148.95, up 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,174.74, up 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 7,613.01, up 0.55% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,913.25, up 0.67% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,427.50, up 0.93% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,778.10, up 1.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,030.25, up 0.48% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,915.55, down 0.11%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0718, down 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.2685, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 158.15, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6620, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3749, up 0.19% Dollar Index at 105.49, up 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.293%, up 0.32% Germany at 2.4255%, up 0.56% France at 3.135%, down 0.89% U.K. at 4.1450%, up 0.63% Japan at 0.937%, down 0.43%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $84.06, down 0.23%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $79.53, down 0.24%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,325.40, down 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,448.63, down 0.33% Ethereum at $3,425.04, down 1.99% BNB at $586.34, down 1.48% Solana at $137.38, down 3.73% XRP at $0.4971, down 0.06%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken