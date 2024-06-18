Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), announced on May 8, 2024 and June 10, 2024, is now oversubscribed and, as a result, the Company has upsized the offering. The Company now proposes to issue up to a total of 9,600,000 units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.4M. Each Unit comprises one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of three years from closing. Proceeds will be used for working capital and exploration. The Company has issued 4,978,000 Units to date for gross proceeds of $1,244,500 and management expects the balance of the Private Placement, totalling 4,622,000 Units for an additional $1,155,500, will be completed by June 30th.

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSX.V: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

