

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced plans to bring public charter flights under rigorous safety regulations.



The FAA said it will explore new ways to integrate charter flights into the airspace in a manner that provides flexibility and safe options for all flyers.



FAA said it intends to initiate a rule making to amend part 110 definitions of 'scheduled,' 'on demand,' and 'supplemental' operations. If finalized, public charters will be subject to operating rules based on the same safety parameters as other non-public charter operations.



'Part of the safety mission of the FAA is identifying risk early on, and that's exactly what we're doing on public charters as usage expands. If a company is effectively operating as a scheduled airline, the FAA needs to determine whether those operations should follow the same stringent rules as scheduled airlines,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker.



The FAA said it intends to issue the notice of proposed rule making expeditiously. As part of any proposed rule, FAA would seek comment on an effective date that would allow for industry to adapt to any change in the regulatory environment. FAA's plans follow an initial request for comment on the issue in August 2023, in which the agency received and evaluated approximately 60,000 public comments.



Additionally, the federal aviation authority said it will explore opportunities to align aircraft size and certification standards with operational needs for small community and rural air service. Specifically, the FAA will convene a Safety Risk Management Panel (SRMP) to assess the feasibility of a new operating authority for scheduled part 135 operations in 10-30 seat aircraft. The panel will dig into the data as we work to address the risks that exist today as well as think about the future of the national airspace system.



Public charter flights have rapidly expanded in frequency and complexity in recent years. Some services appear to operate like scheduled airlines but under less-rigorous safety regulations - a fact that is often not transparent to the flying public.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken