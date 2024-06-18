Bürgenstock Resort: Summer for the Senses at Bürgenstock: Recent Host of the Summit on Peace 15th - 16th June

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, discover a unique blend of both tranquillity and adventure in the picturesque Swiss mountains at Bürgenstock Hotels & Resort Lake Lucerne. The Resort is home to unique experiences, making it the perfect get away for couples and families looking to inject excitement into travel.

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne. Steeped in a fascinating history dating back to 1873, this iconic resort heralded a new era in Swiss and European hospitality when it reopened in 2017. Historic and contemporary architecture, three award-winning hotels, a 10,000sqm Alpine Spa and leading medical wellbeing centre unite in this spectacular setting atop the Bürgenberg mountain ridge, 500m above Lake Lucerne.

Bürgenstock Resort's Diamond Domes offer the highest-specification tennis facilities for use year-round, with instructors on hand for tuition to improve a guest's game. The exclusive Bürgenstock Alpine Golf course offers a captivating mountain backdrop, with a Golf Pro also available for private lessons. For a more sedate yet still enjoyable afternoon, the resort offers an on-site private cinema, outdoor yoga, chocolate making classes and much more. Being situated 500m above Lake Lucerne, the team utilises their surroundings to the maximum by presenting an offering of more than 100 total activities, suitable for families, couples or any kind of thrill seeker.

This summer, venture beyond the resort's confines to discover the rich tapestry of experiences awaiting in the surrounding area. Explore the charming villages dotting the shores of Lake Lucerne, where centuries-old traditions blend seamlessly with modern elegance. Cruise the crystalline waters of the lake aboard a historic paddle steamer, taking in vistas of snow-capped peaks mirrored in the azure depths below. Immerse yourselves in the rich culture and history of the region, discovering hidden gems at every turn.

After a long day of exciting activities, guests may choose to relax and unwind in the transformative Bürgenstock Alpine Spa. The tranquil 10,000 sqm haven of vitality and relaxation combines the finest in wellness in an impressive space, with indoor and outdoor pools including the breath-taking Infinity Edge Outdoor Pool, thirteen modern treatment rooms and a fitness area open 24 hours a day.

Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, Bürgenstock Resort beckons with its blend of natural beauty and unparalleled luxury. Escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary this summer amidst the pristine splendour of the Swiss Alps.

Rates from £880 per night:

