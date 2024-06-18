Rapid roll out of GenAI, but no signs of 'tsunami' on jobs - Nash Squared

• Predictions that AI will have a major, rapid effect on jobs appears overhyped

• Chief AI Officers are on the up

• Tech leaders with a GenAI policy have doubled in just six months

• Unproven business case holds GenAI back

• Investment in technology remains strong

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictions that AI will have a major, rapid effect on jobs appears overhyped. Although almost three quarters (71%) of tech leaders (CIOs, CTOs etc) have deployed GenAI to at least some extent to employees, almost all (99%) report that it's not yet replacing jobs. In contrast, over half (51%) are using GenAI as a personal productivity tool to support existing jobs, to make them more effective.

These findings are revealed today (18thJune 2024) in the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report Pulse Survey, which forms part of its larger annual survey of technology leadership, which has identified technology trends for over 25 years, and taken in the views of over 50,000 technology leaders.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared, said:

"Our Digital Leadership Report Pulse Survey paints a picture of great promise in AI, but also one where most tech leaders are still trying to make it work. There's no doubt there have been some incredible advances. One tech leader mentioned how the last year has seen a giant leap in cancer screening through AI - good news for us all. Another talks about how Machine Learning has supported the increase in fundraising revenue for their higher education institution, opening access to a wider student population.

But although the 'replace jobs' impact of GenAI is headline grabbing news, in our discussions with tech leaders there is a sense that its impact will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. As organisations change and grow AI will be stitched into the operations and structure; its impact happening bit by bit."

