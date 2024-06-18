ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported operating results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ended April 27, 2024.

"Throughout fiscal 2024, Patterson navigated a challenging market environment while continuing to make progress on our strategic objectives to better position the organization for the future," said Don Zurbay, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. "Our fourth quarter results were driven by strong performances in our dental consumables and production animal businesses, reflecting the strength of Patterson's value proposition across our resilient end markets and our sustained focus on serving as indispensable partners to our customers. Our outlook reflects the continued confidence in our strategy focused on investing to drive enhanced growth and profitability over the long term combined with the current conditions in our end markets."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Consolidated net sales were $1.72 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details), an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation and the net impact of an interest rate swap, decreased 0.5 percent over the prior year period.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $67.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $75.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, totaled $74.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $82.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year decrease in reported and adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 is primarily due to lower sales of equipment and the negative impact of the widely reported cybersecurity attack on vendor partner, Change Healthcare, within the value-added services category of the dental segment. Both reported and adjusted net income in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter were negatively impacted by $0.04 per diluted share due to the cybersecurity attack on Change Healthcare.

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in the Dental segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $657.8 million. Internal sales decreased 3.8 percent compared to the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. Internal sales of consumables increased 3.7 percent year-over-year. Excluding the deflationary impact of certain infection control products, internal sales of consumables increased 4.4 percent year-over-year. Compared to the prior year period, internal sales of equipment decreased 11.9 percent. Internal sales of value-added services decreased 11.0 percent compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the negative impact of the cybersecurity attack on Change Healthcare.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in the Animal Health segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.06 billion. Internal sales growth of 2.5 percent year-over-year was driven by sales growth in the production animal business. Compared to the prior year period, internal sales of consumables grew 2.5 percent, equipment decreased 4.0 percent and value-added services increased 15.0 percent.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies used $789.4 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $1.03 billion, generating $238.9 million in cash, compared to generating $244.1 million during fiscal 2023. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) during fiscal 2024 declined by $8.6 million compared to the fiscal 2023 period due to operational performance and an increased level of capital spending during fiscal 2024.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, returning $23.3 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Also, under a prior repurchase authorization, the company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares during the fiscal fourth quarter. At of the end of fiscal 2024, Patterson had approximately $500 million of share repurchase authority remaining on its current share repurchase authorization. During fiscal 2024, Patterson Companies returned $327.9 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Results

Consolidated reported net sales for fiscal 2024 totaled $6.57 billion, a 1.5 percent year-over-year increase. Internal sales for fiscal 2024, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap, increased 0.8 percent year-over-year. Fiscal 2024 Dental segment internal sales were flat compared to the prior fiscal year, including a 4.4 percent increase in consumables, a 6.9 percent decline in equipment and a 0.8 percent decrease in value-added services. Fiscal 2024 Animal Health segment internal sales increased 1.3 percent, including 0.8 percent growth in consumables, a 3.3 percent decline in equipment and a 42.6 percent increase in value-added services.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in fiscal 2024 was $185.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $207.6 million, or $2.12 per diluted share in fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, totaled $215.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared to $236.4 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Patterson Companies today initiated its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:

GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.10 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 are expected to be in the range of $2.33 to $2.43 per diluted share.

are expected to be in the range of $2.33 to $2.43 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of: Deal amortization expenses of approximately $29.1 million ($0.33 per diluted share).

guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:

Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning as well as completed and previously announced acquisitions. It does not include the impact of unplanned share repurchases, potential future acquisitions or similar transactions, impairments, restructuring and integration expenses not previously publicly disclosed, or amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. Our guidance assumes North American and international end market conditions consistent with current market conditions.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The term "internal sales" used in this release represents net sales adjusted for the effects of currency translation, contributions from recent acquisitions and the net impact of an interest rate swap. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency, an interest rate swap and recent acquisitions provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in these variables that are independent of our period-over-period performance.

The term "free cash flow" used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely net sales, gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, other income (expense), net, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the impact of deal amortization and an interest rate swap along with any related tax effects of these items.

Deal amortization represents non-cash intangible amortization expense, primarily related to the acquisition of Animal Health International.





Interest rate swap -- Our customer financing net sales include the impact of changes in interest rates on deferred purchase price receivables, as the average interest rate in our contract portfolio may not fluctuate at the same rate as interest rate markets, resulting in an increase or reduction of gain on contract sales.



We enter into an interest rate swap to hedge a portion of the related interest rate risk. These agreements do not qualify for hedge accounting, and the gains or losses on an interest rate swap are reported in other income and expense in our condensed consolidated statements of operation and other comprehensive income.



We present a non-GAAP adjustment to reclassify the mark-to-market adjustment on the interest rate swap from other income (expense) to net sales to align the swap impact with the impact on customer financing net sales. We believe adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, which include the gains and losses on the interest rate swap, provides additional comparability from period to period because they present the impact of interest rate fluctuations, net of the mark-to-market swap adjustment, within adjusted net sales. We note the net impact of interest rate fluctuations has a minimal impact on net income.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Net sales $ 1,722,660 $ 1,721,152 $ 6,568,272 $ 6,471,471 Gross profit 371,155 389,761 1,380,242 1,372,945 Operating expenses 283,368 284,651 1,127,318 1,096,974 Operating income 87,787 105,110 252,924 275,971 Other income (expense): Other income, net 12,389 4,747 35,039 27,826 Interest expense (13,031 ) (10,798 ) (44,910 ) (33,636 ) Income before taxes 87,145 99,059 243,053 270,161 Income tax expense 20,204 24,217 57,534 63,563 Net income 66,941 74,842 185,519 206,598 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (95 ) (123 ) (412 ) (959 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 67,036 $ 74,965 $ 185,931 $ 207,557 Earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.77 $ 2.00 $ 2.14 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 1.98 $ 2.12 Weighted average shares: Basic 89,613 97,224 92,969 97,027 Diluted 90,227 97,768 93,679 97,815 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 1.04 $ 1.04

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,462 $ 159,669 Receivables, net 547,287 477,384 Inventory 782,898 795,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 334,116 351,011 Total current assets 1,778,763 1,783,136 Property and equipment, net 229,081 212,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 122,295 92,956 Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 349,589 388,293 Investments 166,320 160,022 Long-term receivables, net and other 250,684 242,456 Total assets $ 2,896,732 $ 2,879,146 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 745,375 $ 724,993 Other accrued liabilities 245,610 250,949 Operating lease liabilities 32,815 28,390 Current maturities of long-term debt 122,750 36,000 Borrowings on revolving credit 186,000 45,000 Total current liabilities 1,332,550 1,085,332 Long-term debt 328,911 451,231 Non-current operating lease liabilities 92,464 67,376 Other non-current liabilities 141,075 156,672 Total liabilities 1,895,000 1,760,611 Stockholders' equity 1,001,732 1,118,535 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,896,732 $ 2,879,146

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 185,519 $ 206,598 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,156 83,704 Stock-based compensation 17,871 15,543 Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net 204 654 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,102,618 ) (1,047,075 ) Inventory 11,039 (11,086 ) Accounts payable 21,343 43,095 Accrued liabilities (2,788 ) (21,714 ) Other changes from operating activities, net (8,104 ) (24,571 ) Net cash used in operating activities (789,378 ) (754,852 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment and software (67,626 ) (64,220 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 1,028,277 998,912 Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,108 ) (33,280 ) Payments related to investments - (15,000 ) Other investing activities - 15,155 Net cash provided by investing activities 959,543 901,567 Financing activities: Dividends paid (98,333 ) (101,346 ) Repurchases of common stock (229,508 ) (55,492 ) Payments on long-term debt (36,000 ) (1,500 ) Draw on revolving credit 141,000 16,000 Other financing activities 6,936 15,854 Net cash used in financing activities (215,905 ) (126,484 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 533 (2,576 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (45,207 ) 17,655 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 159,669 142,014 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 114,462 $ 159,669

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

SALES SUMMARY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign

Exchange

Impact Net

Interest

Rate

Swap Acquisition

Impact Internal

Sales

Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,376,634 $ 1,333,446 3.2% 0.4% -% -% 2.8% Equipment 249,071 279,901 (11.0) - - - (11.0) Value-added services and other 96,955 107,805 (10.1) 0.3 5.3 - (15.7) Total $ 1,722,660 $ 1,721,152 0.1% 0.3% 0.3% -% (0.5)% Dental Consumable $ 366,297 $ 353,295 3.7% -% -% -% 3.7% Equipment 217,317 246,820 (12.0) (0.1) - - (11.9) Value-added services and other 74,202 83,391 (11.0) - - - (11.0) Total $ 657,816 $ 683,506 (3.8)% -% -% -% (3.8)% Animal Health Consumable $ 1,010,337 $ 980,151 3.1% 0.6% -% -% 2.5% Equipment 31,754 33,081 (4.0) - - - (4.0) Value-added services and other 22,089 18,946 16.6 1.6 - - 15.0 Total $ 1,064,180 $ 1,032,178 3.1% 0.6% -% -% 2.5% Corporate Value-added services and other $ 664 $ 5,468 (87.9)% -% 103.6% -% (191.5)% Total $ 664 $ 5,468 (87.9)% -% 103.6% -% (191.5)%

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

SALES SUMMARY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign

Exchange

Impact Net

Interest

Rate

Swap Acquisition

Impact Internal

Sales

Growth Twelve Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 5,274,012 $ 5,147,330 2.5% 0.5% -% 0.1% 1.9% Equipment 888,597 950,403 (6.5) (0.1) - - (6.4) Value-added services and other 405,663 373,738 8.5 0.4 0.7 3.7 3.7 Total $ 6,568,272 $ 6,471,471 1.5% 0.4% -% 0.3% 0.8% Dental Consumable $ 1,415,789 $ 1,358,823 4.2% (0.2)% -% -% 4.4% Equipment 766,345 823,978 (7.0) (0.1) - - (6.9) Value-added services and other 306,500 309,341 (0.9) (0.1) - - (0.8) Total $ 2,488,634 $ 2,492,142 (0.1)% (0.1)% -% -% -% Animal Health Consumable $ 3,858,223 $ 3,788,507 1.8% 0.8% -% 0.2% 0.8% Equipment 122,252 126,425 (3.3) - - - (3.3) Value-added services and other 86,594 49,990 73.2 3.1 - 27.5 42.6 Total $ 4,067,069 $ 3,964,922 2.6% 0.8% -% 0.5% 1.3% Corporate Value-added services and other $ 12,569 $ 14,407 (12.8)% -% 17.2% -% (30.0)% Total $ 12,569 $ 14,407 (12.8)% -% 17.2% -% (30.0)%

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Operating income (loss) Dental $ 62,230 $ 79,121 $ 209,807 $ 237,268 Animal Health 50,934 46,622 139,077 126,994 Corporate (25,377 ) (20,633 ) (95,960 ) (88,291 ) Total $ 87,787 $ 105,110 $ 252,924 $ 275,971

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) For the three months ended April 27, 2024 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,722,660 $ - $ 6,360 $ 1,729,020 Gross profit 371,155 - 6,360 377,515 Operating expenses 283,368 (9,655 ) - 273,713 Operating income 87,787 9,655 6,360 103,802 Other income (expense), net (642 ) - (6,360 ) (7,002 ) Income before taxes 87,145 9,655 - 96,800 Income tax expense 20,204 2,305 - 22,509 Net income 66,941 7,350 - 74,291 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (95 ) - - (95 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 67,036 $ 7,350 $ - $ 74,386 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.74 $ 0.08 $ - $ 0.82 Gross margin 21.5 % 21.8 % Operating margin 5.1 % 6.0 % Effective tax rate 23.2 % 23.3 % For the three months ended April 29, 2023 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,721,152 $ - $ 693 $ 1,721,845 Gross profit 389,761 - 693 390,454 Operating expenses 284,651 (9,772 ) - 274,879 Operating income 105,110 9,772 693 115,575 Other income (expense), net (6,051 ) - (693 ) (6,744 ) Income before taxes 99,059 9,772 - 108,831 Income tax expense 24,217 2,337 - 26,554 Net income 74,842 7,435 - 82,277 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (123 ) - - (123 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 74,965 $ 7,435 $ - $ 82,400 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.77 $ 0.08 $ - $ 0.84 Gross margin 22.6 % 22.7 % Operating margin 6.1 % 6.7 % Effective tax rate 24.4 % 24.4 % * May not sum due to rounding.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) For the twelve months ended April 27, 2024 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 6,568,272 $ - $ 12,447 $ 6,580,719 Gross profit 1,380,242 - 12,447 1,392,689 Operating expenses 1,127,318 (38,539 ) - 1,088,779 Operating income 252,924 38,539 12,447 303,910 Other income (expense), net (9,871 ) - (12,447 ) (22,318 ) Income before taxes 243,053 38,539 - 281,592 Income tax expense 57,534 9,218 - 66,752 Net income 185,519 29,321 - 214,840 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (412 ) - - (412 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 185,931 $ 29,321 $ - $ 215,252 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 1.98 $ 0.31 $ - $ 2.30 Gross margin 21.0 % 21.2 % Operating margin 3.9 % 4.6 % Effective tax rate 23.7 % 23.7 % For the twelve months ended April 29, 2023 GAAP Deal

amortization Interest rate

swap Non-GAAP Net sales $ 6,471,471 $ - $ 9,968 $ 6,481,439 Gross profit 1,372,945 - 9,968 1,382,913 Operating expenses 1,096,974 (37,932 ) - 1,059,042 Operating income 275,971 37,932 9,968 323,871 Other income (expense), net (5,810 ) - (9,968 ) (15,778 ) Income before taxes 270,161 37,932 - 308,093 Income tax expense 63,563 9,083 - 72,646 Net income 206,598 28,849 - 235,447 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (959 ) - - (959 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 207,557 $ 28,849 $ - $ 236,406 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 2.12 $ 0.29 $ - $ 2.42 Gross margin 21.2 % 21.3 % Operating margin 4.3 % 5.0 % Effective tax rate 23.5 % 23.6 % * May not sum due to rounding.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (789,378 ) $ (754,852 ) Additions to property and equipment and software (67,626 ) (64,220 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 1,028,277 998,912 Free cash flow $ 171,273 $ 179,840

