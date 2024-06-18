Southern ITS International, Inc. Strengthens Partnership with Ingenious Roasters, LLC Through Increased Ownership Stake to 55%

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Southern ITS International (OTC PINK:SITS) announces an increase in ownership interest through its partnership with Ingenious Roasters, LLC, an Arizona-based company specializing in innovative beverage development. Southern ITS International has increased its ownership stake in Ingenious Roasters to 55%, solidifying its commitment to the beverage industry.

This move marks an increase from Southern ITS International's previous 45% interest and underscores its confidence in Ingenious Roasters' potential for growth. With this expanded interest, Southern ITS International intends to leverage its resources and expertise to support Ingenious Roasters in expanding its product offerings, enhancing brand visibility, and maximizing market penetration.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Ingenious Roasters," said Gil Irey, President of Southern ITS International. "This transaction reflects our confidence in Ingenious Roasters' capabilities and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to consumers."

Ingenious Roasters is also excited to announce its first brand offering within the ready-to-drink beverage sector. The brand, "JavaBrain," will be ready to launch by the first part of the third quarter in July with one SKU and plans to have up to four within the new JavaBrain brand by the end of 2024. Ingenious Roasters is dedicated to creating and developing exceptional beverage brands, with a focus on delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. This transaction reinforces the collaborative spirit between Southern ITS International and Ingenious Roasters and sets the stage for continued growth in the beverage industry.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.:

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. Our goal is to expand and strengthen our portfolio of successful businesses.

As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement our current operations. Our mission revolves around establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, leveraging the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.

To achieve our objectives, we have assembled a seasoned management team dedicated to building a diversified portfolio. This entails acquiring entire companies or interests in sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and more, ultimately integrating them as operating subsidiaries under the Southern ITS International umbrella.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Southern ITS International, Inc.

Phone: 480-258-3674

Email: info@sitsintl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

