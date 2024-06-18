

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic component maker, said on Tuesday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order of around $7 million to provide navigation sensors to a leading aerospace and defense OEM.



Deepak Chopra, CEO of OSI Systems, said: 'This order highlights our sensors' critical role in leading aerospace and defense applications. We are pleased to support our customer's advanced navigation systems with our reliable, high-performance technology.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken