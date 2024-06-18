Aryaka Releases Aryaka AI>Perform, the First-in-Market GenAI Network Acceleration Solution

Unveils Aryaka AI> Initiative across entire Unified SASE as a Service offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the launch of Aryaka AI>Perform, the first-in-market GenAI network acceleration solution. This groundbreaking offering, delivered natively on the Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service, ensures that customers have high-performance access to AI workloads, globally and at scale. Aryaka AI>Perform is available now for early access customers and will be generally available in Q3 2024.

Aryaka AI>Perform is the first offering from the new Aryaka AI> Initiative, designed to empower businesses to securely and efficiently leverage the transformative power of AI across their global networks by delivering powerful networking, security and observability services for these applications.

Traditional Networks Struggle to Support AI

In today's digital environment, the rise of AI workloads is exploding. According to Nvidia's Q1 2025 earnings report, their data center revenue, which is primarily driven by AI workloads, grew by 427% year-over-year. Enterprises leveraging AI for innovation face significant networking and security challenges in delivering these workloads efficiently and securely at scale. Large language models (LLMs), for example, require massive data transfers, potentially straining network capacity and hindering business delivery. Traditional networks are limited in handling this, leading to unreliable and risky data movement. Having a network that an organization can rely on and trust to process all the data is the first and most crucial step to unlocking the many benefits of AI.

"Organizations are rapidly moving to the next phase of Gen AI applications, often known as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), connecting LLMs to their legacy applications and data stored across their networks," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer at Aryaka. "RAG will absolutely raise the bar on the converged networking and security requirements needed for these applications to deliver value to organizations. Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is ideal for enterprises looking to accelerate their AI initiatives while ensuring performance, agility, simplicity, and security. By leveraging Aryaka's single platform with Aryaka AI>Perform, organizations can unlock the full potential of AI workloads and applications without compromising on performance and reliability. And, over the course of the next year, Aryaka will be adding more capabilities in AI Security and Observability across its Unified SASE as a Service offerings."

"AI will drive the next generation of network infrastructure and security requirements for organizations," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Technology Analyst at Futuriom. "This will increase the requirements for enterprise networks, and capabilities such as those provided by Aryaka AI>Perform as part of their Unified SASE solution are needed to ensure successful value realization of enterprise AI applications."

Aryaka AI>Perform Ensures High-Performant AI Workloads Globally

Optimized Performance : Aryaka's global core network, the Aryaka Zero Trust WAN, ensures optimal network performance by leveraging a private, low-latency backbone. This backbone provides predictable performance for AI workloads, regardless of the user's location, ensuring that AI algorithms can process data rapidly and deliver real-time insights and deliverables.

: Aryaka's global core network, the Aryaka Zero Trust WAN, ensures optimal network performance by leveraging a private, low-latency backbone. This backbone provides predictable performance for AI workloads, regardless of the user's location, ensuring that AI algorithms can process data rapidly and deliver real-time insights and deliverables. Global Reach : Enterprises often operate across multiple regions, making it essential to have a solution that can deliver AI workloads efficiently worldwide. Aryaka's global Points of Presence (PoPs) and optimized network routes ensure that AI workloads can be accessed from anywhere with consistent performance and reliability.

: Enterprises often operate across multiple regions, making it essential to have a solution that can deliver AI workloads efficiently worldwide. Aryaka's global Points of Presence (PoPs) and optimized network routes ensure that AI workloads can be accessed from anywhere with consistent performance and reliability. Scalability and Flexibility : As AI workloads grow in complexity and scale, enterprises need a solution that can adapt to their evolving needs. Aryaka's cloud-based single-pass architecture, Aryaka OnePASS TM , enables seamless scalability, allowing organizations to expand their AI initiatives without worrying about infrastructure constraints.

: As AI workloads grow in complexity and scale, enterprises need a solution that can adapt to their evolving needs. Aryaka's cloud-based single-pass architecture, Aryaka OnePASS , enables seamless scalability, allowing organizations to expand their AI initiatives without worrying about infrastructure constraints. Simplified Management: Managing the global delivery of AI applications can be complex, requiring extensive expertise and resources. Aryaka simplifies this process with a centralized management portal (MyAryaka) that provides visibility and control over the entire network and security infrastructure. Enterprises can monitor performance and troubleshoot issues in real-time through intuitive dashboards and analytics, ensuring optimal and high-performing AI workload delivery.

"As business leaders rapidly embrace AI to boost productivity and drive innovation, their IT leaders are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential impact of AI on network performance and security," said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT, a leading technology services distributor. "Our Trusted Advisors have decades of expertise, making them well-positioned to tackle the emerging AI challenges their customers face. As part of the Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service offering, Aryaka AI>Perform will play a critical role in helping our Trusted Advisors enable businesses to deploy AI initiatives successfully at scale."

Aryaka remains committed to ongoing innovation within its Aryaka AI> Initiative. In the coming months, the company will unveil additional solutions and share valuable customer insights to further empower businesses on their AI journeys. To learn more about Aryaka AI>Perform and how it can accelerate your AI efforts, visit https://www.aryaka.com/ or contact Aryaka today.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

