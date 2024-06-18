The Macomb Group Expands East

For the second time in as many months, The Macomb Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has completed another acquisition. Carlstadt, New Jersey-based Trident Fire & Fabrication, LLC is the newest member of their growing operations. With the acquisition of Trident, The Macomb Group's Fire Fabrication Division now has production capacity in Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"After Macomb's merger last year with Pennsylvania-based Deacon Industrial Supply, it was only a matter of time before we expanded further east," commented former Deacon owner Bill Vail, now an Executive Vice President and shareholder of The Macomb Group. Adding, "Trident provides instant access to the attractive New York metropolitan area, with a very reputable team led by Peter Braid, who is a 25-year industry veteran. We couldn't be more pleased with what Peter and our newest colleagues have accomplished since founding the business just a couple of years ago."

Trident was founded by brothers Peter and Jonathan Braid, along with their childhood friend Joe Tomas. CEO Peter Braid commented, "We were less than three years into our strategic plan when The Macomb Group proposed accelerating our growth with further access to capital, inventory, and a coveted roster of leading vendors in the fire protection industry." Jonathan Braid added, "With daily replenishment from Deacon's 153,000 square foot distribution center just 100 miles away in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, this is truly a game changing event for Trident and its customers. Peter Braid will lead The Macomb Group's fire fabrication activities in the Tri-State area.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 29 service branches and over 650 employees in 10 states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

