Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Strengthens Global Brain Tumor Market Position by Entering Agreement to Acquire Remaining Rights to WIPO-Filed CNS Cancer Drug Patent

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all remaining rights arising from the patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under reference code PCT/EP2023/071865. This follows the agreement announced on December 7, 2023, where Cosmos Health had acquired 60% of the rights.

One of the sellers, the prestigious National Hellenic Research Foundation, founded in 1958, is among the largest research centers in Greece. As a non-profit organization supervised by the General Secretariat for Research and Innovation (GSRI) of the Ministry of Development, the foundation has played a crucial role in the development phase. It will continue to support Cosmos Health as it transitions to sole ownership and pursues its commercial objectives.

Acquiring full rights to the patent is expected to enhance Cosmos Health's role in the global brain tumor treatment market, which, according to Future Market Insights, is projected to double from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $6.2 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are thrilled to have entered into an agreement to acquire full rights to what we believe is a groundbreaking treatment for CNS cancers, focusing on brain tumor-related issues. This acquisition comes at a crucial time when the rising incidence of these cancers and the growing geriatric population highlight the urgent need for effective solutions. We expect to accelerate our initiatives in the R&D space, fueled by our recent hiring of best-in-class scientists and our strategic acquisition of Cloudpharm, enabling us to revolutionize pharmaceutical products through AI-aided, advanced drug repurposing technologies. This approach allows us to deliver medicines faster and more efficiently. We would also like to thank the exceptional team at the National Hellenic Research Foundation for their continued support."

About the Patent on Drug Targeting CNS Cancers:

The patent filing describes the repurposing of an existing drug to act on the Mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1), a key target in various diseases. This innovation proposes the use of the repurposed drug in addressing certain central nervous system (CNS) cancers, hematological cancers, allergic inflammation, and autoimmune diseases. Existing preclinical data are promising for the further development of these findings:

Figure: The repurposed MALT1 inhibitor's effect on Glioblastoma Multiforme spheroids: untreated (left), treated (right). MALT1-dependent inhibition leads to cell death.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

