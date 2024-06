As from June 20, 2024, FM Mattsson Mora Group AB (publ) will change company name to FM Mattsson. The ticker will remain the same. Last trading day under current name is June 19, 2024. Old company name: FM Mattsson Mora Group AB (publ) New company name: FM Mattsson For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com