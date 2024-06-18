

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite experiencing record snowfall in recent years, it was not enough to offset long-term drying conditions and increasing groundwater demands in the U.S. Southwest, according to a new analysis of NASA satellite data.



A mega-drought afflicting western North America since 2000 resulted in declining water levels in the Great Salt Lake and Lake Mead. But surface water only accounts for a fraction of the Great Basin watershed that covers most of Nevada and large portions of California, Utah, and Oregon. Far more of the region's water is underground. That has historically made it difficult to track the impact of droughts on the overall water content of the Great Basin.



A new look at 20 years of data from the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) series of satellites shows that the decline in groundwater in the Great Basin far exceeds stark surface water losses. Over the past two decades, the underground water supply in the basin has fallen by 16.5 cubic miles, NASA said. That's roughly two-thirds as much water as the entire state of California uses in a year and about six times the total volume of water that was left in Lake Mead, the United States' largest reservoir, at the end of 2023.



