Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 19 August 2024, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 12 July 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 11 July 2024.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.com where more information on the DRIP is available

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact :

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

18 June 2024