Panel Built Boosts Security at Summer Events With Portable Guard Shacks

Panel Built prepares to secure summer events with its line of security shacks.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Panel Built Inc., a leading manufacturer of modular buildings, proudly announces its versatile guard shacks as a premier security solution for the upcoming summer season of sporting and music events.





Mobile Guard Shack





As summer 2024 promises an exciting lineup of music festivals and sporting events across the country, including renowned gatherings such as Summerfest, Lollapalooza, and the MLB All-Star Game, the need for efficient and effective security solutions has never been greater. Considering recent extreme weather events, including the ongoing heatwave affecting the eastern United States, providing security staff with a comfortable and safe working environment has also become essential.

Panel Built has been at the forefront of this security effort. Their guard shacks have been deployed at several high-profile event venues, including The Sphere in Las Vegas, which recently hosted performances by renowned bands such as U2 and Phish. Constructed with durable materials and offering customizable features, Panel Built's guard shacks ensure that security personnel have a reliable base of operations, enhancing their ability to monitor and manage crowds effectively.

Key Features of Panel Built Guard Shacks:

Climate Control: Equipped with heating and air conditioning systems to ensure a comfortable working environment, critical during extreme weather conditions.

Durable Construction: Built with high-quality, weather-resistant materials to withstand various environmental conditions, ensuring longevity and reliability.

Customizable Options: Clients can choose from a range of customizable features, including bullet-resistant panels for enhanced security in high-risk areas.

Enhanced Visibility: Large, strategically placed windows provide maximum visibility, allowing security personnel to monitor event perimeters and crowd movements effectively.

Portability: These guard shacks are designed for easy transportation and setup, and they can be relocated as needed to different areas of the event site, offering flexibility in security planning.

Panel Built Inc. has a longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality modular building solutions. Their products, ranging from guard shacks to modular offices and cleanrooms, are designed to meet clients' diverse needs while maintaining the highest standards of safety and functionality

About Panel Built Inc.: From modular offices to mezzanines, Panel Built has experience engineering, designing, and installing structures for various commercial, military, government, and industrial customers. Panel Built operates under one mission,?"To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service."

