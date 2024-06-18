BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 31 May 2024 has been set at 1.271750, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.752113 pence per share (USD dividend 3.50 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 2 July 2024 (to shareholders on the register on 14 June 2024).

18 June 2024



