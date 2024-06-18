Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024
18.06.2024 17:36 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 31 May 2024 has been set at 1.271750, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.752113 pence per share (USD dividend 3.50 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 2 July 2024 (to shareholders on the register on 14 June 2024).

18 June 2024

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



