Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.06.24
14:17 Uhr
6,650 Euro
+0,050
+0,76 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,70019:05
6,6006,65019:03
PR Newswire
18.06.2024 18:00 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.751p. The highest price paid per share was 557.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 550.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,121,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,514,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2040

555.000

16:18:11

1326

554.800

16:14:20

1195

555.000

16:13:57

1380

555.200

16:11:44

1247

556.000

16:08:29

1317

556.600

16:07:35

865

556.800

16:05:09

367

556.800

16:05:09

1194

556.800

16:03:05

1466

556.400

16:00:00

958

557.000

15:56:05

293

557.000

15:56:05

1478

556.800

15:53:45

1100

556.600

15:49:51

164

556.600

15:49:51

881

557.200

15:48:06

383

557.200

15:48:06

201

557.200

15:42:43

1163

557.200

15:42:43

1261

557.400

15:40:12

1419

557.400

15:39:23

917

557.400

15:38:05

336

557.400

15:38:05

805

557.400

15:36:15

317

557.400

15:36:15

805

557.400

15:36:15

1249

556.000

15:28:57

1273

556.000

15:28:57

276

555.000

15:18:39

206

555.000

15:18:39

733

555.000

15:18:39

1458

555.000

15:18:39

8

555.200

15:11:01

1246

555.200

15:11:01

1212

555.400

15:11:00

1348

554.400

15:03:09

464

555.200

15:01:14

750

555.200

15:01:14

1268

555.200

15:01:14

17

555.200

14:58:44

264

555.800

14:56:29

1122

555.800

14:56:29

1389

555.600

14:55:11

382

555.800

14:54:25

622

555.800

14:54:25

1419

555.800

14:46:10

670

555.600

14:40:27

761

555.600

14:40:27

75

556.000

14:39:35

1301

556.000

14:39:35

1231

555.600

14:35:24

1330

556.000

14:34:00

1329

556.400

14:31:10

42

556.400

14:31:10

1455

556.200

14:29:03

1201

556.200

14:28:01

262

556.200

14:28:01

1366

556.600

14:21:14

1312

556.600

14:19:57

1336

556.600

14:13:33

1380

556.800

14:09:50

1196

556.400

14:00:10

1395

556.400

13:50:25

1194

556.800

13:48:16

1200

556.200

13:42:56

1413

556.000

13:33:00

1466

557.000

13:30:44

1300

557.200

13:27:51

1442

557.000

13:17:42

1192

556.400

13:12:12

599

556.200

13:00:05

747

556.200

13:00:05

1332

556.800

12:49:48

118

556.800

12:49:48

1394

556.600

12:42:56

454

555.600

12:40:30

1285

555.600

12:31:57

1414

555.000

12:18:52

1374

556.400

12:08:00

1274

556.600

12:01:14

1437

557.000

11:51:18

1087

556.400

11:43:40

284

556.400

11:43:40

1194

556.400

11:32:32

161

556.200

11:30:11

1170

556.200

11:30:11

1399

556.600

11:08:55

1472

556.800

10:56:38

283

557.400

10:53:11

1132

557.400

10:53:11

1403

557.400

10:50:43

721

556.800

10:47:59

677

556.800

10:47:59

1710

556.200

10:39:54

1352

555.000

10:24:07

890

555.200

10:12:45

546

555.200

10:12:45

1292

554.200

10:00:04

972

553.000

09:53:42

400

553.000

09:53:42

313

553.000

09:41:43

1126

553.000

09:41:43

1272

553.400

09:37:24

1009

552.800

09:22:35

236

552.800

09:22:35

1319

552.200

09:04:07

1223

552.000

09:02:40

1285

551.800

08:54:08

539

550.800

08:33:21

873

550.800

08:33:21

286

552.600

08:17:16

1100

552.600

08:17:16

928

553.200

08:08:39

485

553.200

08:08:39


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.