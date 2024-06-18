Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
18 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.751p. The highest price paid per share was 557.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 550.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,121,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,514,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
2040
555.000
16:18:11
1326
554.800
16:14:20
1195
555.000
16:13:57
1380
555.200
16:11:44
1247
556.000
16:08:29
1317
556.600
16:07:35
865
556.800
16:05:09
367
556.800
16:05:09
1194
556.800
16:03:05
1466
556.400
16:00:00
958
557.000
15:56:05
293
557.000
15:56:05
1478
556.800
15:53:45
1100
556.600
15:49:51
164
556.600
15:49:51
881
557.200
15:48:06
383
557.200
15:48:06
201
557.200
15:42:43
1163
557.200
15:42:43
1261
557.400
15:40:12
1419
557.400
15:39:23
917
557.400
15:38:05
336
557.400
15:38:05
805
557.400
15:36:15
317
557.400
15:36:15
805
557.400
15:36:15
1249
556.000
15:28:57
1273
556.000
15:28:57
276
555.000
15:18:39
206
555.000
15:18:39
733
555.000
15:18:39
1458
555.000
15:18:39
8
555.200
15:11:01
1246
555.200
15:11:01
1212
555.400
15:11:00
1348
554.400
15:03:09
464
555.200
15:01:14
750
555.200
15:01:14
1268
555.200
15:01:14
17
555.200
14:58:44
264
555.800
14:56:29
1122
555.800
14:56:29
1389
555.600
14:55:11
382
555.800
14:54:25
622
555.800
14:54:25
1419
555.800
14:46:10
670
555.600
14:40:27
761
555.600
14:40:27
75
556.000
14:39:35
1301
556.000
14:39:35
1231
555.600
14:35:24
1330
556.000
14:34:00
1329
556.400
14:31:10
42
556.400
14:31:10
1455
556.200
14:29:03
1201
556.200
14:28:01
262
556.200
14:28:01
1366
556.600
14:21:14
1312
556.600
14:19:57
1336
556.600
14:13:33
1380
556.800
14:09:50
1196
556.400
14:00:10
1395
556.400
13:50:25
1194
556.800
13:48:16
1200
556.200
13:42:56
1413
556.000
13:33:00
1466
557.000
13:30:44
1300
557.200
13:27:51
1442
557.000
13:17:42
1192
556.400
13:12:12
599
556.200
13:00:05
747
556.200
13:00:05
1332
556.800
12:49:48
118
556.800
12:49:48
1394
556.600
12:42:56
454
555.600
12:40:30
1285
555.600
12:31:57
1414
555.000
12:18:52
1374
556.400
12:08:00
1274
556.600
12:01:14
1437
557.000
11:51:18
1087
556.400
11:43:40
284
556.400
11:43:40
1194
556.400
11:32:32
161
556.200
11:30:11
1170
556.200
11:30:11
1399
556.600
11:08:55
1472
556.800
10:56:38
283
557.400
10:53:11
1132
557.400
10:53:11
1403
557.400
10:50:43
721
556.800
10:47:59
677
556.800
10:47:59
1710
556.200
10:39:54
1352
555.000
10:24:07
890
555.200
10:12:45
546
555.200
10:12:45
1292
554.200
10:00:04
972
553.000
09:53:42
400
553.000
09:53:42
313
553.000
09:41:43
1126
553.000
09:41:43
1272
553.400
09:37:24
1009
552.800
09:22:35
236
552.800
09:22:35
1319
552.200
09:04:07
1223
552.000
09:02:40
1285
551.800
08:54:08
539
550.800
08:33:21
873
550.800
08:33:21
286
552.600
08:17:16
1100
552.600
08:17:16
928
553.200
08:08:39
485
553.200
08:08:39