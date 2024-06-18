Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2024

Bisichi Plc

Company number 00112155

("the Company") ("Bisichi")

Outcome of AGM

Bisichi announces, following the Company's 112th Annual General Meeting held today at 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Tuesday 18 June 2024 at 11:00 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-9 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-9 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %(2) VOTES

WITHHELD(1) VOTES

TOTAL 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 6,522,331 77.15 1,931,710 22.85 0 8,454,041 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 6,304,081 74.57 2,149,960 25.43 0 8,454,041 3 - To declare and approve a dividend of 4p per Ordinary Share 8,453,985 100 56 0 0 8,454,041 4 - To re-elect Mr AR Heller 6,380,331 97.82 142,056 2.18 1,931,654 6,522,387 5 - To re-elect Mr RJ Grobler 8,453,985 100 56 0 0 8,454,041 6 -To re-elect Mr J Wong 8,453,985 100 56 0 0 8,454,041 7 - To appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company 8,453,985 100 56 0 0 8,454,041 8 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 8,453,985 100 56 0 0 8,454,041 9 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 6,392,331 75.61 2,061,710 24.39 0 8,454,041

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

18 June 2024

