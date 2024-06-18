Enfuse Group acquires Truly Intelligent Business IP to further develop data capability

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfuse Group, a multi award-winning transformation consultancy, is delighted to announce the acquisition of the intellectual property from data consultancy Truly Intelligent Business (TIB).

This acquisition evolves the existing partnership between Enfuse Group and TIB, where they've worked together to simplify and accelerate data value for some of the world's most recognisable brands, including The Financial Times and McDonald's UK&I. This acquisition now fully embeds all of TIB's powerful data value accelerators within Enfuse Group's wider capabilities, enabling Enfuse Group to help even more organisations to be more data-driven, and less data-busy! This acquisition also sees Phil Husbands, Founder & Director of TIB move to Enfuse Group to spearhead the enhanced Enfuse Data & AI capability.

Enfuse Group's expanded portfolio now features cutting-edge solutions that simplify data complexity, reduce costs, and maximise data return on investment. This includes 4dDX - A strategic data capability framework that quickly and easily creates powerful data strategies and ADEA (Accelerated Data Enablement Architecture) that simplifies and accelerates organisations' ability to be more data-driven and less 'data-busy'. Additionally, Enfuse Group has acquired a number of data accelerators that enable organisations to rapidly improve their data visibility, insights, governance, and operating models.

Josh Rubin, Chief Growth Officer at Enfuse Group commented: "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth journey and the investment is a signal of intent on how we are further building our capabilities in the data, AI, and analytics space. We know from speaking to our clients how much they are struggling with the rapid growth of the data in their organisations and the need to get this under control to derive real business value. We are very excited to build on the great tools and approaches that TIB have been so successful with to-date and help further scale these to help a broader set of clients".

Phil Husbands, Director at TIB commented "I'm delighted that our partnership with Enfuse Group has evolved to this stage, where TIB's data accelerators can now reach more businesses and organisations, and our determined focus on 'data-driven not data-busy' will be boosted by the talent and expertise of the whole team at Enfuse Group".

Enfuse Group is a UK headquartered transformation consultancy who work with clients across both private and public sectors shaping and delivering their biggest transformations. Enfuse Group were recognised in the Financial Times Leading Consultancies across three categories, as well as being named Best New Consultancy in 2023 by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA).

