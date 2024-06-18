Senaptec Partners with UFC Performance Institute to Make Visual Sensory Tech Available to MMA Athletes.

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senaptec, a leader in sensory performance training, announces a partnership with the UFC Performance Institute, the premier hub for MMA performance training, rehabilitation, nutrition, and sports science research. This collaboration will see Senaptec Sensory Stations and Strobe Eyewear installed in UFC Performance Institutes in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai for athlete training.

Senaptec Sensory Stations measure and train visual, cognitive, and visuomotor skills, offering a unique edge for athletes to perform at higher levels. The Sensory station provides a comprehensive evaluation of sensory performance by assessing ten sensory parameters such as visual clarity, reaction time, and eye-hand coordination.

"We are thrilled to partner with the UFC Performance Institute to enhance athlete training and performance," said Herb Yoo, Co-Founder of Senaptec. "Our mission is to empower individuals to reach their full potential, and this partnership will support UFC athletes in optimizing their cognitive and sensory skills."

Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President of the UFC Performance Institute added, "Senaptec Sensory Station and Strobe Eyewear play a critical role in supporting the successful monitoring, evaluation, and training of UFC fighters when it comes to mitigating the incidence of brain injuries, as well as promoting return-to-performance following concussion."

Rebecca Summers, Strength and Conditioning Manager at the Performance Institute, added, "The Senaptec Sensory Station has become essential in refining our fighters' visual processing skills, creating smarter and more reactive athletes."

The Senaptec Sensory Stations will complement existing programs at the Performance Institute, providing tailored sensory training to improve skills, reaction time, and decision-making abilities. Additionally, Senaptec will provide multiple pairs of Strobe Eyewear to each Performance Institute, further enhancing the sensory training experience for UFC athletes.

About Senaptec:

Senaptec develops innovative solutions to enhance cognitive and sensory skills to empower individuals to reach their full potential.

About UFC Performance Institute:

The UFC Performance Institute is the world's first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and performance center. With locations in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and Mexico City, the facilities provide world-class benefits and services to all UFC athletes in the areas of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy. For more information on the UFC Performance Institute, please visit https://ufc-pi.webflow.io./institute

