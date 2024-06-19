Verve successfully completes a directed issue of -2

DJ Verve successfully completes a directed issue of 27,108,434 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 450 million

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 June 18, 2024 Verve successfully completes a directed issue of 27,108,434 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 450 million The board of directors of Verve Group SE (Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange: VER), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: VER) ("Verve" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the announcement made in a press release on June 18, 2024, successfully completed the book-building and resolved on a directed share issue of 27,108,434 new ordinary A shares, based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 13, 2024 (the "Directed Share Issue"). The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 16.60 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by Pareto Securities AB and Swedbank AB (publ) (jointly referred to as "Managers"). The Directed Share Issue was oversubscribed. The investors in the Directed Share Issue consist of a number of Swedish and international institutional investors, including the Company's two largest shareholders Bodhivas GmbH, owned by Remco Westermann (CEO and Board Member) and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), as well as a highly reputable Swedish multi-family office. Through the Directed Share Issue, Verve will receive gross proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 450 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue in order to maintain the Company's desired capital structure following the financing of the acquisition of Jun Group announced on June 18, 2024, and to further strengthen the Company's financial position in line with the Company's updated financial targets. The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 16.60 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by the Managers. The Company has considered the possibility to raise the required equity through a rights issue. However, the Board of Directors of the Company has concluded that the Directed Share Issue would be significantly more time-effective, which is essential in order to maintain the Company's desired capital structure following the financing of the Acquisition. Also, a rights issue would entail significantly higher costs and increased exposure to potential market volatility compared to the Directed Share Issue. Unlike a rights issue, the Directed Share Issue is also expected to broaden the shareholder base and provide the Company with new qualified and institutional investors, which the Board of Directors considers to be of benefit to the Company and the general liquidity in the share. Considering the above reasons, the Board of Directors has made the assessment that a Directed Share Issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as authorised by the annual general meeting held on June 13, 2024, in this specific case clearly and with sufficient strength outweighs the reasons that justifies the main rule that share issues shall be carried out with application of the shareholders' pre-emptive rights. Therefore, the Directed Share Issue is the most favourable alternative for the Company and in the best interest of the Company and all shareholders. The Company's assessment is that the support from Bodhivas GmbH and Oaktree, and their participation in the Directed Share Issue, facilitated the Directed Share Issue by increasing investor interest. As the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue was determined through a book-building procedure, the Board of Directors assesses that the subscription price reflects current market conditions and demand. The subscription price of SEK 16.60 corresponds to a discount of 5.0 per cent to today's closing price of SEK 17.48. After the completion of the Directed Share Issue the number of outstanding ordinary A shares will increase from 159,249,358 - by 27,108,434 - to 186,357,792 which is a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 14.5 per cent of the number of outstanding ordinary shares and votes in the Company. The share capital will increase by EUR 271,084.34 from EUR 1,592,493.58 to EUR 1,863,577.92. Settlement is expected to occur on or around June 25, 2024 (due to anticipated registration times at the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with public holidays), except for Oaktree where settlement is expected to occur on or around July 12, 2024. In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has agreed, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 90 calendar days after the first settlement date (unless for M&A financing). In addition, Remco Westermann (including for Bodhivas GmbH) as well as the Board and Executive Management have committed to not sell any shares in Verve for the same period of 90 calendar days after the first settlement date. Advisers Pareto Securities AB and Swedbank AB (publ) are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners on this transaction. Baker McKenzie acts as legal counsel to the Group and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal counsel to the Managers in connection with the Directed Share Issue. Responsible parties This information is such information Verve Group SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz Head of Investor Relations +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@verve.com www.investors.verve.com About Verve: Verve Group SE (Ticker: VER) is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission, "Let's make media better," the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 