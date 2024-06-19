

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and current account from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for May. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.0 percent compared to 2.3 percent in April. Output prices are expected to climb 0.1 percent on month, while input prices are forecast to fall 0.2 percent.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Sweden.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to publish monthly current account data for April. The current account surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 35.2 billion from EUR 35.8 billion in March.



At 5.00 am ET, construction output data is due from the euro area.



