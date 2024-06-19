Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
19.06.2024
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

19 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

18 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

22,483

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

732.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

721.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

727.8657p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,972,291 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,483,881 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

644

725

08:23:05

OD_829B6on-00

XLON

38

721

09:20:32

OD_829PZfO-00

XLON

71

721

09:20:32

OD_829PZfP-00

XLON

114

721

09:20:32

OD_829PZfP-02

XLON

127

721

09:20:32

OD_829PZfP-04

XLON

487

722

09:54:53

OD_829YDim-00

XLON

45

724

12:15:24

OD_82A7b7s-00

XLON

391

724

12:15:24

OD_82A7b7s-02

XLON

764

724

12:15:24

OD_82A7b7s-04

XLON

299

724

12:15:25

OD_82A7bNQ-00

XLON

74

724

12:15:25

OD_82A7bNR-00

XLON

167

724

12:15:25

OD_82A7bNR-02

XLON

52

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQso8-00

CHIX

452

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQso8-02

XLON

337

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQso9-01

CHIX

253

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQso9-03

BATE

60

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQsoA-01

BATE

94

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQsoA-03

BATE

70

726

13:32:00

OD_82AQsoB-00

BATE

323

726

14:09:12

OD_82AaFKo-00

AQXE

1549

726

14:09:12

OD_82AaFKp-00

XLON

243

725

14:09:13

OD_82AaFeT-00

AQXE

375

725

14:37:16

OD_82AhJMK-00

CHIX

582

725

14:37:16

OD_82AhJMK-02

XLON

173

727

15:05:16

OD_82AoMWJ-00

XLON

340

727

15:05:16

OD_82AoMWL-00

XLON

849

729

15:33:52

OD_82AvYmp-00

XLON

2979

729

15:33:52

OD_82AvYmp-02

XLON

353

729

15:33:52

OD_82AvYmu-00

AQXE

53

731

15:36:37

OD_82AwFr8-00

XLON

40

732

15:41:43

OD_82AxXSc-00

TRQX

40

732

15:41:45

OD_82AxXyq-00

TRQX

1

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQp-00

AQXE

851

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQp-02

XLON

274

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQq-01

AQXE

305

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQq-03

BATE

825

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQr-00

XLON

171

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQr-02

BATE

126

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQs-00

BATE

42

730

15:43:31

OD_82AxzQs-02

BATE

14

730

15:45:44

OD_82AyY9v-00

CHIX

35

731

15:45:46

OD_82AyYg0-00

TRQX

116

731

15:45:46

OD_82AyYg1-00

TRQX

38

731

15:45:47

OD_82AyYw8-00

TRQX

210

731

15:45:47

OD_82AyYw9-00

TRQX

39

731

15:45:48

OD_82AyZCG-00

TRQX

210

731

15:45:48

OD_82AyZCG-02

TRQX

174

731

15:47:31

OD_82Ayzzc-00

BATE

17

732

15:48:38

OD_82AzHQ6-00

XLON

19

732

15:49:47

OD_82AzZNH-00

CHIX

201

732

15:53:49

OD_82B0aKK-00

CHIX

56

732

15:53:49

OD_82B0aKM-00

CHIX

58

732

15:53:50

OD_82B0aaS-00

CHIX

52

732

15:53:52

OD_82B0b6p-00

CHIX

11

732

15:53:54

OD_82B0bd3-00

CHIX

887

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRV-00

XLON

255

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRW-00

TRQX

1763

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRW-02

XLON

533

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRX-00

CHIX

509

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRY-00

BATE

18

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRZ-00

TRQX

31

730

15:55:10

OD_82B0vRZ-02

CHIX

402

729

15:57:55

OD_82B1cFV-00

XLON

339

729

15:57:55

OD_82B1cFV-02

XLON

525

728

16:05:35

OD_82B3Y1T-00

XLON

3

728

16:05:35

OD_82B3Y1U-01

XLON

69

728

16:05:35

OD_82B3Y1V-00

XLON

208

728

16:05:35

OD_82B3Y1Z-00

AQXE

160

728

16:05:35

OD_82B3Y1c-00

AQXE

198

726

16:23:35

OD_82B84zV-00

TRQX

300

726

16:29:32

OD_82B9Znw-00

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
