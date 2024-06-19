Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
18 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
22,483
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
732.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
721.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
727.8657p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,972,291 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,483,881 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
644
725
08:23:05
OD_829B6on-00
XLON
38
721
09:20:32
OD_829PZfO-00
XLON
71
721
09:20:32
OD_829PZfP-00
XLON
114
721
09:20:32
OD_829PZfP-02
XLON
127
721
09:20:32
OD_829PZfP-04
XLON
487
722
09:54:53
OD_829YDim-00
XLON
45
724
12:15:24
OD_82A7b7s-00
XLON
391
724
12:15:24
OD_82A7b7s-02
XLON
764
724
12:15:24
OD_82A7b7s-04
XLON
299
724
12:15:25
OD_82A7bNQ-00
XLON
74
724
12:15:25
OD_82A7bNR-00
XLON
167
724
12:15:25
OD_82A7bNR-02
XLON
52
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQso8-00
CHIX
452
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQso8-02
XLON
337
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQso9-01
CHIX
253
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQso9-03
BATE
60
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQsoA-01
BATE
94
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQsoA-03
BATE
70
726
13:32:00
OD_82AQsoB-00
BATE
323
726
14:09:12
OD_82AaFKo-00
AQXE
1549
726
14:09:12
OD_82AaFKp-00
XLON
243
725
14:09:13
OD_82AaFeT-00
AQXE
375
725
14:37:16
OD_82AhJMK-00
CHIX
582
725
14:37:16
OD_82AhJMK-02
XLON
173
727
15:05:16
OD_82AoMWJ-00
XLON
340
727
15:05:16
OD_82AoMWL-00
XLON
849
729
15:33:52
OD_82AvYmp-00
XLON
2979
729
15:33:52
OD_82AvYmp-02
XLON
353
729
15:33:52
OD_82AvYmu-00
AQXE
53
731
15:36:37
OD_82AwFr8-00
XLON
40
732
15:41:43
OD_82AxXSc-00
TRQX
40
732
15:41:45
OD_82AxXyq-00
TRQX
1
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQp-00
AQXE
851
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQp-02
XLON
274
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQq-01
AQXE
305
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQq-03
BATE
825
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQr-00
XLON
171
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQr-02
BATE
126
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQs-00
BATE
42
730
15:43:31
OD_82AxzQs-02
BATE
14
730
15:45:44
OD_82AyY9v-00
CHIX
35
731
15:45:46
OD_82AyYg0-00
TRQX
116
731
15:45:46
OD_82AyYg1-00
TRQX
38
731
15:45:47
OD_82AyYw8-00
TRQX
210
731
15:45:47
OD_82AyYw9-00
TRQX
39
731
15:45:48
OD_82AyZCG-00
TRQX
210
731
15:45:48
OD_82AyZCG-02
TRQX
174
731
15:47:31
OD_82Ayzzc-00
BATE
17
732
15:48:38
OD_82AzHQ6-00
XLON
19
732
15:49:47
OD_82AzZNH-00
CHIX
201
732
15:53:49
OD_82B0aKK-00
CHIX
56
732
15:53:49
OD_82B0aKM-00
CHIX
58
732
15:53:50
OD_82B0aaS-00
CHIX
52
732
15:53:52
OD_82B0b6p-00
CHIX
11
732
15:53:54
OD_82B0bd3-00
CHIX
887
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRV-00
XLON
255
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRW-00
TRQX
1763
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRW-02
XLON
533
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRX-00
CHIX
509
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRY-00
BATE
18
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRZ-00
TRQX
31
730
15:55:10
OD_82B0vRZ-02
CHIX
402
729
15:57:55
OD_82B1cFV-00
XLON
339
729
15:57:55
OD_82B1cFV-02
XLON
525
728
16:05:35
OD_82B3Y1T-00
XLON
3
728
16:05:35
OD_82B3Y1U-01
XLON
69
728
16:05:35
OD_82B3Y1V-00
XLON
208
728
16:05:35
OD_82B3Y1Z-00
AQXE
160
728
16:05:35
OD_82B3Y1c-00
AQXE
198
726
16:23:35
OD_82B84zV-00
TRQX
300
726
16:29:32
OD_82B9Znw-00
XLON